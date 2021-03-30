Live

Icy road sends big rig barrelling out of control

Snow and rain are hitting much of the country, making for bad road conditions. One dramatic incident in New Jersey where a tractor-trailer swerved out of control was caught on video. Norah O'Donnell reports.
