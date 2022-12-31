Watch CBS News

Iconic news anchor Barbara Walters dead at 93

Trailblazing broadcaster Barbara Walters has died at 93. Walters is being remembered for transforming the world of broadcast news in a barrier-breaking career spanning half a century. Adriana Diaz has more on her illustrious career.
