Live

Watch CBSN Live

Iconic actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60

Iconic "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher has died at 60, after suffering from a heart attack on Friday. "Entertainment Tonight" senior news editor Jennifer Peros and Abraham Riesman of New York Magazine join CBSN with the lastest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.