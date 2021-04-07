Live

Ice Cube on hip hop group's name, N.W.A

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King talks with "Straight Outta Compton" producer Ice Cube about the moment Dr. Dre told him "N.W.A” was the name of their group, and why he responded, "Yeah, that's it."
