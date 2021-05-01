Live

Ice Bucket Challenge family in need

Pete Frates, the Massachusetts man with ALS who helped raise millions for the disease through the Ice Bucket Challenge, is now in need of round-the-clock medical care at great cost to his family. Paul Burton of CBS Boston station WBZ reports.
