ICE agents to wear body cameras in pilot program

Dozens of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will begin wearing body cameras in the new year as part of a six-month pilot program. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined CBSN to discuss the details of the plan.
