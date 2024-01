Ibram X. Kendi on adapting "Barracoon” for middle schoolers Bestselling author, anti-racist activist and CBS News contributor Ibram X. Kendi talks about his latest work adapting Zora Neale Hurston's "Barracoon” for middle schoolers. He explains why it’s important to make works like "Barracoon," which shares the firsthand account of one of the last known survivors of the transatlantic slave trade, accessible to young people.