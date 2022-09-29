Ian makes way across Florida: CBS News Flash Sept. 29, 2022 More than 2 million people have lost power in Florida as one-time Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, pummels the Sunshine State. A powerful storm surge, rainfall of 12-18 inches and 150 mph winds have downed trees and powerlines, creating dangerous conditions. Emergency crews in some areas were unable to respond to 911 calls. Ian was marching across Florida and storm surges as high as six feet were still expected in the northeast part of the state. Florida officials warned that residents could see tornadoes, high winds and flash flooding.