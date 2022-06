Ginni Thomas' lawyer wants "better justification" before Jan. 6 committee interview

Death toll rises to 53 after bodies of migrants found in Texas tractor-trailer

A "coin flip": Nearly half of U.S. murders go unsolved as cases rise

Judge clears Trump of contempt in New York fraud investigation

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison

Lone surviving attacker from 2015 Paris attacks sentenced to life in prison

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Supreme Court justice Thursday

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Unsolved murders are a growing concern nationwide. Cheryl Fiandaca investigates the impact in Boston.

