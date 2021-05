Hyperloop One co-founders on making high-speed travel a reality First on "CBS This Morning," we take a look at the first private test of the Hyperloop. Hyperloop One is building what could be the next mode of high-speed transportation. Passengers will be loaded onto pods that will travel through a tube at 700 mph, faster than the speed of a Boeing passenger jet. Hyperloop co-founders Josh Giegel and Shervin Pishevar join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the process of making their idea a reality.