Hybrid work models could create divisions and lead to disadvantages More companies are weighing a hybrid work model, deciding to have some employees work from home and others return to the office. Experts are concerned this could lead to remote workers being treated differently. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss these issues, along with her most recent report, "Hybrid return-to-office models could create subcaste of workers."