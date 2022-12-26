Husband-wife murder-suicide at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall: police: CBS News Flash Dec. 26, 2022 A man shot and killed his wife and then himself at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, Thornton, Colo. police say. Buses from Texas dropped off more than 100 migrants outside Vice President Harris' home in Washington on Christmas Eve -- the latest incident of migrants being bussed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to escalate tensions with the Biden administration. And it’s the start of the seven day celebration of Kwanzaa for African Americans' families, friends and communities.