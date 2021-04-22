Live

Hurricane Matthew rips through Haiti

Hurricane Matthew is ripping through Haiti, and is expected to devastate other parts of the Caribbean. Dr. Keddy Moise is in Haiti and joins CBSN with more on the storm's toll and the biggest health concerns facing hard-hit areas.
