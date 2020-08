Hurricane Laura upgraded to Category 3 storm Hurricane Laura, now upgraded to a Category 3 storm, is poised to make landfall along the Gulf Coast within 24 hours. Thousands of people are evacuating from the island city of Galveston, Texas, and low-lying areas of Louisiana. Officials warn it could touch down as a Category 3 or even Category 4 storm. WCBS TV chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn shares what to expect.