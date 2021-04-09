Live

Hurricane Joaquin strengthens to Category 4

Hurricane Joaquin strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Thursday and is hammering the Bahamas. Models show it could threaten the U.S. East Coast. Meterorologist Lonnie Quinn has the latest forecast on where exactly Joaquin may go.
