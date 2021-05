Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Hurricane Irma made landfall Sunday morning in the lower Keys, east of Key West as a Category 4 -- and again Sunday afternoon on Marco Island, just south of Naples, as a Category 3. Irma is now a Category 2, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The heaviest rain is in the Keys where they could get as much as 20 inches. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.