Louisiana hospitals brace for aftermath of Hurricane Ida amid COVID-19 surge Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm Sunday afternoon. Many hospitals in the area were unable to evacuate, and are instead riding out what's being called an "extremely dangerous" storm. Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what the state is doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at evacuation shelters.