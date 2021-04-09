Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hurling: Ireland's national obsession

The ancient Irish game of hurling combines the skills of baseball, hockey, lacrosse and rugby in what some have termed a cross between “sport and murder.” 60 Minutes Sports airs Tuesday, October 6th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.