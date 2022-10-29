CBS News App
Huntsville, Texas, goes to bat for its bats
In a small Texas town, appreciation of bats has been taken to a whole new level, coming to the rescue of more than a million mammals whose Huntsville home has been threatened. Correspondent Janet Shamlian reports.
