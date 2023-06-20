Hunter Biden agrees to plea deal on tax charges Hunter Biden, the president's son, plans to plead guilty to federal tax charges, avoding prison. As part of the deal, he admitted to felony gun possession. A source with knowledge of the agreement said it is expected to mean that for two years, Hunter Biden must remain drug-free and can't commit additional crimes. This follows a federal probe into his business dealings. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe have more.