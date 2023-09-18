Watch CBS News

Hunter Biden sues IRS over privacy concerns

Hunter Biden is suing the IRS, claiming the agency illegally disclosed his tax return. The lawsuit cites an interview an IRS supervisor did with CBS News. Biden's filing also says proper safeguards were not in place to ensure confidentiality.
