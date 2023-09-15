Hunter Biden's possible defense a "contradiction" to dad's gun policies, GOP strategist says President Biden is wrapping up an intense week. In just the past few days, House Republicans announced an impeachment inquiry and his son, Hunter, was indicted on gun charges. Ashley Etienne, a CBS News political contributor and former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Leslie Sanchez, a CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist, joined CBS News to discuss these stories and more political news.