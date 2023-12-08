Hunter Biden indictment alleges payments for escorts, drugs, cars, instead of taxes The new indictment against Hunter Biden alleges that he failed to pay taxes while spending on a litany of personal items ranging from a Lamborghini rental to luxury hotels and escort services. Many of these purchases, the government says, were classified by Hunter Biden as business expenses. CBS News' Naomi Ruchim and chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes have more on the charges against the president's son and how the White House is responding.