Hunter Biden defies House GOP subpoena, risking contempt of Congress Hunter Biden decided to not participate in a closed-door deposition Wednesday, defying a subpoena from the GOP-led House Oversight Committee. That clears the way for Republicans to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against the president's son. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more on Hunter Biden, and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports on an upcoming House vote for Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Biden.