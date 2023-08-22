Hunter Biden case testimony sought by GOP-led House committee The House Ways and Means Committee has issued subpoenas for two senior IRS officials in connection with tax charges brought against Hunter Biden. The GOP-led panel wants testimony about an October 2022 meeting involving David Weiss, the special counsel investigating the president's son. In the meeting, Weiss allegedly said he did not have ultimate authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more.