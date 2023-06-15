Watch CBS News

Hunter Biden business partner subpoenaed by House; Biden document investigation "ongoing"

According to a spokesperson for the special counsel leading the probe, the investigation into the discovery of classified documents dating from President Joe Biden's time as vice president is "ongoing." This comes as congressional Republicans have subpoenaed Hunter Biden's former business partner in a separate probe of their business dealings. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more.
