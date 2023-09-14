Hunter Biden charged with lying about using illegal drugs while buying gun Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal gun charges, charged with three counts related to possessing a firearm. Two of those counts are related to claiming he was not using illegal drugs when he purchased a revolver in 2018. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News political director Fin Gómez have more.