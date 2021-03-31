Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hung jury in Jodi Arias sentencing

A second jury was unable to reach a verdict in the penalty phase of Jodi Arias' murder trial. Maureen Maher of "48 Hours" has been following the case since the beginning and joined CBSN to share her insights on the latest developments.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.