Hung jury in first Freddie Gray trial

The trial of Officer William Porter ended in a hung jury on Wednesday. Officer Porter is the first of six officers who will be tried in the death of Freddie Gray, who sustained serious injuries while in police custody. Kris Van Cleave reports.
