Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hundreds of school girls abducted in Nigeria

The kidnapped Nigerian students have been missing for over two weeks. Demonstrators in the Nigerian capital demanded that the government do more to find the girls. Correspondent and CBS News contributor Debora Patta reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.