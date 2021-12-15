Live

Hundreds of JFK assassination files released

More than 58 years after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, the government unsealed a trove of confidential documents. They provide new revelations, but fall short of resolving all speculation about the case. Jeff Pegues reports.
