Hundreds killed in deadly Afghanistan landslide

More than 200 people were killed in a massive landslide in Afghanistan, but that number is expected to reach more than 2,000. Heavy rain triggered the landslide and there are fears another section of the mountain could collapse. Vinita Nair reports.
