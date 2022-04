Hundreds found dead in destroyed town of Bucha, Ukraine Ukrainian officials say Russian troops killed more than 300 civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, a town outside of Kyiv. Some of the bodies show signs of torture and had their hands bound. CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports from Washington, and then CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins "Red and Blue" from Ukraine. Patta describes what she witnessed on a visit to Bucha, and how officials are collecting evidence of alleged war crimes.