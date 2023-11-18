Watch CBS News

Hundreds evacuate Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Hundreds of people have evacuated Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza. But the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 100 patients, including premature babies, are still unable to leave. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab reports.
