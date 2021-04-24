Live

Watch CBSN Live

Humanitarian of the year is building futures

Mama Shu won an award for humanitarian of the year. Steve Hartman is ""on the road"" in Highland Park, Michigan following Mama Shu and her effort to build a place for learning and recreation in honor of her deceased 2-year-old child.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.