Human remains uncovered in search for four missing men In the search for four missing men, investigators in Pennsylvania said early Thursday they uncovered multiple human remains in a 12-foot deep hole on a 90-acre farm. The county prosecutor identified one of the bodies as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, who vanished Friday. The son of the property's owners, Cosmo DiNardo, has been arrested and charged with trying to sell a car belonging to one of the missing men. DeMarco Morgan reports.