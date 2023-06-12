Watch CBS News

Human remains found in wreckage of I-95 collapse

Human remains were found in the wreckage underneath a collapsed portion of I-95, which came down Sunday after a tanker truck caught fire beneath it. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the repairs could take months. Elaine Quijano has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.