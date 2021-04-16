Live

Huge Great Dane rescued from 20 feet up a tree

Kora the Great Dane weighs 120 pounds but somehow she wound up stuck 20 feet up a tree in Nebraska. Firefighters used a harness and a hook to get her down, and the rescue was caught on video. Emily Szink from Omaha affiliate KMTV reports.
