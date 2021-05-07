Does the Virginia governor race impact Democrats or Republicans more? Polls closed a short time ago in Virginia and New Jersey races for governor. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto, CBS News contributor and congressional reporter for the Washington Post Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political contributor and GOP strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBSN political contributor and Democratic strategist Zerlina Maxwell discuss what to watch in this race, and what it might mean for the 2018 midterms.