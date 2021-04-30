Live

How will GOP health bill affect Medicaid?

Nearly one in five Americans rely on Medicaid for their health coverage, including 10 million who were added under Obamacare. The House GOP replacement bill would place caps on Medicaid funding for the first time. Nancy Cordes has more.
