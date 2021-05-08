How will corporate tax cuts in GOP bill make U.S. more competitive? EY CEO and global chairman Mark Weinberger, who served as assistant Treasury secretary on tax policy under President George W. Bush and on the Social Security Advisory Board under President Bill Clinton, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Republican tax reform bill, how slashing corporate tax rates will increase investment in the U.S., and why it's hard to know whether those savings will translate to increased wages for workers.