How will a Supreme Court vacancy shake up the 2020 race? Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has set off a dramatic chain of events leading up to what is expected to be a fierce confirmation battle in the Senate to fill her seat. President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the vacancy Saturday, just over a week since the icon’s death. The Hill Editor-in-Chief Bob Cusack joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to break down the latest in the Supreme Court fight.