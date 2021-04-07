Live

Watch CBSN Live

How voters responded to Trump in Cleveland GOP debate

Trump's tough talk didn't end with Thursday night's GOP debate. He's now lashing out at a group of Ohio Republican voters who monitored the debate in a dial test with Republican strategist and CBS News contributor Frank Luntz. They were often critical of Trump. In response, Trump tweeted, ".@FrankLuntz, your so-called ‘focus groups’ are a total joke. Don't come to my office looking for business again. You are a clown!" Luntz joins “CBS This Morning” from Cleveland to discuss Trump’s attacks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.