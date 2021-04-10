Live

How video games are saving symphony orchestras

Symphony orchestras across the country are down-sizing because of dwindling revenues. But in an unusual twist, certain symphony orchestras are delighting a new generation of fans and helping concert halls sell more tickets. Omar Villafranca reports.
