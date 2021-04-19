How Joe Biden could "break down the silos" for cancer treatment Vice President Joe Biden joins hundreds of experts, care providers, patients and their families in Washington Wednesday to promote his moonshot initiative. That's the White House effort to double the speed of cancer research in the next five years. The focus is on prevention, early detection, increasing access to treatment and promoting data sharing. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the influence of Biden's campaign could change the game for cancer treatment.