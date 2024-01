How U.S. officials reached decision to strike Houthi targets The U.S. and U.K. carried out strikes Thursday targeting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen in retaliation for attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Sam Vinograd, a CBS News contributor and former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at the Department of Homeland Security, says the Houthis left the U.S. and its allies "no choice" but to take action.