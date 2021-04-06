Live

How Uber is impacting the 2016 presidential race

Uber is a symbol of American innovation. The on-demand car app is also driving conversation among presidential candidates. Nancy Cordes takes a look at why Uber is a big talking point on the campaign trail.
