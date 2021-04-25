Live

How Trump's Twitter use impacts the stock market

After President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that the cost of Lockheed Martin's F-35 program was "out of control," the company's shares tumbled. Bloomberg markets reporter Dani Burger joins CBSN to discuss.
