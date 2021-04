How Trump's crude comments on women will impact campaign New York Times correspondent Jodi Kantor covered the controversy surrounding Donald Trump making crude comments about women in a 2005 video. She wrote, "The first female president may end up owing some of the margin of her victory arrive to outrage about male lechery." Kantor joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new article, "Was it a Depressing Week in Politics for Women, or a Satisfying One?"