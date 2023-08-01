How Trump, his supporters and GOP rivals are reacting to the Jan. 6 indictment The Trump campaign has already begun sending fundraising emails off the latest indictment against the former president, this one stemming from a federal Jan. 6 case. Hugo Lowell, a political investigations reporter for The Guardian, joined CBS News to discuss the reactions to the indictment from those close to former President Donald Trump. And CBS News political director Fin Gómez has more on how voters and Trump's GOP competitors for president are responding.